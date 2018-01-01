It's been a memorable year for Canadian hunk Ryan Gosling

6 DECEMBER 2007



Actor Ryan Gosling had plenty to smile about as he attended a high profile LA magazine event this week. The 27-year-old Canadian hunk is rounding off a stellar year in which he cemented his acting credentials with choice movie roles and award glories. Among the latter was a coveted best actor Oscar nod for hit indie flick Half Nelson .



After almost landing the career landmark which actors often wait their whole lives to achieve, Ryan found his Academy Award experience surreal but ultimately enjoyable. "It was a great night for my family, and that’s something I didn’t expect," he later said of the ceremony.



In total his portrayal of charismatic high school teacher Dan Dunne led to a staggering 11 best actor nominations from a range of prestigious cinema bodies. And five of these bore fruit for the Ontario-born thesp whose gong haul included a Spirit Award, presented by a top independent film organisation.



A lead role in quirky romantic comedy Lars And The Real Girl also brought critical praise when it was screened at this year's Toronto Film Festival. The heart-throb, who split from fellow Canadian Rachel McAdams this year, has a strong following with younger fans, too. And his role in smart thriller Fracture was recognised at this year's Teen Choice Awards with a best actor nomination.



And it isn't only cinema-goers who've been impressed by Ryan's activities over the last 12 months. His peers have responded, too, leading to him becoming one the select few invitated to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences each year in recognition of their outstanding contribution to film.