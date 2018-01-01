Friendship still strong for now-divorced couple Kate and Chris

7 DECEMBER 2007



Though their divorce was finalised last month, the end of their marriage certainly doesn't spell the end of a friendship for Kate Hudson and her former husband Chris Robinson. The Black Crowes frontman and the You, Me And Dupree actress were spotted out and about with their three-year-old son Ryder in New York this week.



The couple - who were married for six years - have both moved on since separating in the summer of 2006. While Kate has been romantically linked to Owen Wilson and MTV producer Dan Shepherd, Chris has been seen holding hands with a mystery brunette in the Big Apple.



Both, however, are determined to maintain a good relationship, not least for the sake of their son. "For both Chris and me, our main focus is, and was, Ryder," says 28-year-old Kate. "And happy parents, happy baby. Therefore, I love Chris to pieces."