"I started out being very much a girl next door, and now I've gone into a bit of a Hollywood-glamour phase," says the British actress in the latest issue of Interview magazine
Keira has no qualms about stripping off for the camera, saying she finds it "vaguely liberating"
She was on equally daring form on Thursday night at the LA premiere of Atonement when she debuted a romantic pink creation
7 DECEMBER 2007
Much has been made of Keira Knightley's washboard stomach and slender frame but a sultry new photo-shoot by Brit snapper Sam Taylor-Wood focuses on the Pride & Prejudice star's curves. The 22-year-old is styled as a 1940's pin-up for the latest issue of American magazine Interview in which she shows off her shapely thighs in a daring black lace playsuit.
In the cover image she is topless, protecting her modesty with just a pair of men's braces. Stripping off has never been an issue for Keira, who famously appeared naked with Scarlett Johansson on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.
"My friends actually have bets on whether I can do a photoshoot and keep my clothes on – and I can't at the moment," she revealed recently on a US talk show. I find it vaguely liberating. You will probably see pictures of me soon walking down the street naked."
She didn't quite live up to that tantalising promise on Thursday night, but she did come close. The Oscar-nominated actress turned up to the LA premiere of her film Atonement in a gravity-defying frock that stayed miraculously in place. Just a few rose decorated straps seemed to hold up the daring cut-away design which left her back bare.
