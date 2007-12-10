Jesse adds transatlantic glam to Birmingham fashion show

hellomagazineWeb
The Desperate Houswives actor was treated to an ecstatic reception by thousands of screaming fans as he burst onto the catwalk at the Clothes Show
Jesse, who's accustomed to rubbing shoulders with the likes of Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria, took to the stage with the Big Brother twins
The Sugababes were on hand to perform some of their latest hits for the young fashion-conscious audience
10 DECEMBER 2007
Desperate Housewives hunk Jesse Metcalfe just can't get enough of the UK social scene. Unlike many American celebrities who restrict themselves to exploring the capital, the on-off boyfriend of Girls Aloud beauty Nadine Coyle is equally happy visiting other British hotspots.
On Saturday the actor injected Hollywood cool into Birmingham's annual Clothes Show. Jesse electrified a crowd of cheering teen fans at the fashion extravaganza, as he strutted his stuff on the National Exhibition Centre catwalk.
The US star seemed to be having a ball with some glamorous British beauties at the event, beaming happily as he shared the stage with the Sugababes and Big Brother twins Sam and Amanda Marchant.
It's not the first time the small screen favourite has ventured beyond the boundaries of the southern social circuit. Last August he accepted an invitation to sign autographs and judge a dance competition at Manchester's trendy Opus nightclub.
