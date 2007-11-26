London lad Daniel dons a cowboy hat and adopts a Texan twang to become an oil magnate in There Will Be Blood, which he unveiled in New York on Monday night accompanied by his wife Rebecca Miller

Meanwhile across on the West Coast California native Tom Hanks was joined by his wife Rita Wilson to promote his latest effort, Charlie Wilson's War, in which he portrays a Texas congressman

