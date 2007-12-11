Domestic bliss in Notting Hill for enamoured Sienna and Rhys

hellomagazineWeb
The couple are so close these days they are even borrowing each other's clothes. Leaving Sienna's flat on Monday Rhys seemed to be wearing a hat the actress was sporting a couple of days earlier
On Friday, before they went Christmas tree shopping, it was the actress who had laid claim to the cool hatwear
11 DECEMBER 2007
Since their relationship blossomed in the summer Sienna Miller and Rhys Ifans have become increasingly inseparable as they rack up quality time together. On Monday they were seen leaving the Factory Girl star's Notting Hill pad, into which it seems her Welsh actor love has moved for good.
The sense of domestic bliss was further compounded when over the weekend they prepared for their first Christmas together by picking out a festive tree.
Freshly returned from sharing a romantic holiday in sunny Mexico it seems they can't spend enough time in each other's company. Rhys is even reported to have contacted Boucheron jewellers in Paris to make his gorgeous girlfriend a stunning £35,000 necklace with three yellow diamonds for her 26th birthday on December 28.
