Family and friends watch as an animated Will leaves his mark in Hollywood

11 DECEMBER 2007



His latest film is appropriately enough called I Am Legend, and megastar Will Smith certainly joined the ranks of cinemas most recognised talents as he left imprints of his hands and feet outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. It proved to be an emotional moment for the Men In Black actor who was joined by family and friends, including his kids Jaden, nine, and Willow, seven, and best pal Tom Cruise, for Monday's ceremony.



"I'm humble, I'm honoured. My heart is just beating right now," he said. "I don't really understand it – I'm not used to feeling like that... There's something in the concrete about being etched into the fibre of Hollywood."



Meanwhile his proud Mission: Impossible chum told Entertainment Tonight: "I feel honoured to know him and his family. When I get around him I feel inspired... It's fun. Wherever Will Smith is, that's where the party is!"



Will, a two-time Oscar nominee, is confident his latest screen outing will prove a worthy addition to a CV that includes such box office hits such as Independence Day and The Pursuit Of Happyness. He plays a scientist who is the last man on Earth after a virus destroys the world's population. "This one is special," he told a TV crew after the ceremony. "We made a really aggressive attempt at a different type of movie, so I'm anxious to see how people respond to it."