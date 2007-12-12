High spirits as much-loved stars toast Christmas play

hellomagazineWeb
The cast of Alan Ayckbourn's 1972 farce Absurd Person Singular hams it up at the aftershow party
Photo: © Getty Images
Jane and Jenny star as suburban housewives competing at entertaining the neighbours over the festive season
Photo: © Getty Images
12 DECEMBER 2007
The opening night of Jane Horrocks' new play had all the anarchic fun of a Christmas office affair as the cast of Absurd Personal Singular celebrated the start of its run on the West End stage.
At the centre of the horseplay was the Little Voice actress' co-star Jenny Seagrove, known to millions for her role as barrister Jo Mills in the popular BBC series Judge John Deed.
The Alan Ayckbourn farce, which is on at London's Garrick Theatre, centres around the trials of Jane's anxious, Crimplene-wearing housewife as she hosts her much posher neighbours for Christmas Eve drinks.
Unlike her character, the performer won't have any such nerves over festive entertaining as her "fella", writer Nick Vivian, does the cooking. Which is just as well, it seems, as Jane admits her meals aren't up to much.
