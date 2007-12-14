Jaime and Harry share Portobello panto stage with local kids

While some famous faces are getting into the Christmas spirit with trips to the ballet and nights out at upmarket restaurants in the capital, others, like Ray Winstone's daughter Jaime, are getting back to basics. Along with her boyfriend Alfie Allen, the rising young star has joined the cast of Portobello's annual community panto, which brings together local amateur talents with some of British TV's biggest names.



Among those joining in the fun for a good cause - all proceeds from performances go to charity - is Harry Enfield. The British comic makes a camero appearance in A Twisted Carol alongside Anneka Rice, David Gest and Lily Allen.



Despite its humble venue in west London's Tabernacle Arts Centre, the seasonal spectacular, which was dreamed up by Four Weddings And A Funeral actress Anna Chancellor, is one of the hottest invites of the festive season in the capital. Tickets to the show, which runs until December 14, are like gold dust, and attendance is by invitation only, making it one of London's most exclusive theatrical events.