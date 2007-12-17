James Bond star Daniel makes waves in Hampshire

hellomagazineWeb
The big screen hunk was spotted honing his speed boat skills on a lake in Hampshire at the weekend, in preparation for the start of filming on the big screen spy thriller in January
Many aspects of Daniel's second outing as the MI5 super spy are shrouded in mystery, including the film's name. The Cheshire-born actor has revealed, however, that the title is "more of a number"
17 DECEMBER 2007
While the eagerly awaited new James Bond flick continues to be shrouded in mystery, fans have been given a glimpse of the action the latest spy thriller will contain.
Some high-speed water manoeuvres are involved it seems, after the film's leading man, Daniel Craig, was spotted practicing his speed boat skills at the weekend on a lake in Hampshire.
While there's no hint as to where the real boat action will be shot, possibilities include Panama, Italy or Austria, all of which have been revealed as filming locations for the new movie, due out next November.
The title for Daniel's second outing as 007 - which follows on directly from the events of Casino Royale - is yet to be revealed. The handsome Brit dropped hints about it, however, while promoting his latest film, fantasy adventure The Golden Compass.
"It's more of a number," revealed the Chester-born actor. "Because the first movie dealt with him earning his 00 status, and now he is 007 for the first time".
