The Irish screen hunk and the iconic director caught up at a Big Apple screening of their silver screen collaboration Cassandra's Dream
Famous faces turning up for a sneak peak at the film – which hits screens in January - included Blondie singer Deborah, who was chaperoned by a DJ friend
Colin joins Woody at screening of their latest big screen thriller

19 DECEMBER 2007

While he's been largely absent from the social scene this year after finding love with Dublin-born medical student Muireann McDonnell, Irish son Colin Farrell was back in the limelight this week for a special New York film event.

The 31-year-old hunk joined director Woody Allen at a screening of their big screen collaboration, Cassandra's Dream. Colin stars opposite Scottish actor Ewan McGregor in the drama – which is due to hit screens next January. The pair play financially-challenged cockney brothers who become sworn enemies after they turn to crime to solve their money worries.

Famous faces turning up for a sneak preview of Woody's latest film included Blondie singer Deborah Harry – who has recently finished a US tour to promote her new album Necessary Evil. She was joined at the event by Big Apple soul artist Maxwell.

