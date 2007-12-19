hellomagazineWeb
The Irish screen hunk and the iconic director caught up at a Big Apple screening of their silver screen collaboration Cassandra's Dream
19 DECEMBER 2007
While he's been largely absent from the social scene this year after finding love with Dublin-born medical student Muireann McDonnell, Irish son Colin Farrell was back in the limelight this week for a special New York film event.
The 31-year-old hunk joined director Woody Allen at a screening of their big screen collaboration, Cassandra's Dream. Colin stars opposite Scottish actor Ewan McGregor in the drama – which is due to hit screens next January. The pair play financially-challenged cockney brothers who become sworn enemies after they turn to crime to solve their money worries.
Famous faces turning up for a sneak preview of Woody's latest film included Blondie singer Deborah Harry – who has recently finished a US tour to promote her new album Necessary Evil. She was joined at the event by Big Apple soul artist Maxwell.
