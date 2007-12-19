Oscar-winning Morgan plays Santa at an American soup kitchen

hellomagazineWeb
The 70-year-old actor makes a Washington local's day by handing out food bags on a visit to a centre for impoverished senior citizens
Despite his celeb status, Morgan proved a natural at connecting with residents
His generous gesture is part of a wider campaign involving fellow stars like Desperate Housewives' Teri Hatcher
19 DECEMBER 2007
Morgan Freeman delighted senior citizens at a Washington DC Christmas event when he dropped by to hand out food parcels. The stately actor, who often plays God or the president of the States in films, helped volunteers share out grocery bags stuffed with pasta, cereal and spaghetti sauce at a local shelter.
Before bagging food the caring star did the rounds, chatting and shaking hands with party guests. "I had no idea so many people in our nation's capital were having such a hard time," said the Driving Miss Daisy actor afterwards.
Tuesday's visit was part of a nationwide celebrity campaign to call for help in feeding millions of impoverished Americans over the holiday season.
High-profile faces like Desperate Housewife Teri Hatcher and The Devil Wears Prada actor Adrian Grenier are also on board with the scheme.
