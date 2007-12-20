Will receives a heart-warming welcome from London fans

Temperatures in London's Leicester Square plummeted to below zero on Wednesday night but thanks to some hardy fans, Will Smith wasn't feeling the chill as he spent nearly an hour signing autographs. "I just wanted to say thank you very much – it's cold out here but you've made my heart feel warm. Thank you!" said the Hollywood hunk.



He was in town for the premiere of his latest film, sci-fi thriller I Am Legend which is already proving a hit at US box offices, where it took £37.9 million in its first three days and is officially the best December opening of all time. The 39-year-old plays a military scientist who is the last surviving resident of New York after a virus wipes out the rest of the city's inhabitants.



"I found a couple of guys who had been former prisoners of war and people who were in solitary confinement and they just walked me through the psychological deterioration of being confined," he said in a radio interview about researching for the role.



Will was joined at the after-party in a Covent Garden venue by some of showbiz's newest stars – classical group Blake. Ex-choristers Dom, Jules, Steve and Olly met on the social networking site Facebook and discovered they had a unique sound when they sang an impromptu number at a house party. Meeting screen legend Will must have been the icing on the cake for the handsome quartet who have had an incredible year, recording a version of Swing Low for the England Team at this year's World Cup, and releasing their first album.