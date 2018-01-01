Actors and actresses

The pair, who got engaged while on holiday in Hawaii last month, helped volunteers serve 3,000 hot dinners to homeless people and families in need on Christmas Eve
Jennifer and fiancé Ross serve Christmas treats to LA's needy

27 DECEMBER 2007

American actress Jennifer Love Hewitt and her Scottish fiancé Ross McCall brought some festive cheer to Los Angeles' poor this week by lending a hand at a charity mission event.

The newly-engaged pair - who began dating in January 2006, after Band Of Brothers actor Ross made an appearance on Jennifer's hit TV series Ghost Whisperer - spent Christmas Eve helping to serve 3,000 hot dinners to the city’s homeless and needy men, women and children. More than 600 youngsters also received donated gifts.

"There are so many… people on the streets of our city, but when I'm here I get to see the smiles of the children and the great food for everyone," said the 28-year-old actress. "I come to give something back but invariably I get more blessing than I give."

Also joining in the annual event were mum-to-be Melissa Joan Hart and her husband Mark Wilkerson, and Little House On The Prairie star Melissa Gilbert.

