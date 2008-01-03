The Oscar-winner, who might have ended up working on a Wrexham fruit and veg store if fate had turned out differently, will fly to the UK to learn more about his Welsh ancestors
Russell will be filmed for the programme Coming Home, which followed Susan Sarandon on a similar search
Russell Crowe can expect a warm welcome in the Welsh valleys after announcing a trip to the town of Wrexham to trace his roots for a TV documentary series.
As the owner of a sprawling ranch north of Sydney the 43-year-old seems like the archetypal antipodean, but he's actually descended from a family of Welsh grocers.
Now Russell - who moved to Australia from New Zealand with his family as a four-year-old - will be filmed on the trail of his forefathers for the BBC Wales programme Coming Home.
His grandfather, John Crowe, emigrated Down Under where he married and had two children, David and Alex, the father of the tough guy actor.
Previous shows have revealed Welsh ancestry for actress Susan Sarandon and singer Donny Osmond, whose family originally hails from Methyr Tydifil.