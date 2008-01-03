Kelly shows off famously fabulous form on Caribbean break

3 JANUARY 2008

Emerging out of the Caribbean surf in a stylish halterneck two piece Kelly Brook looks in great shape for a bikini close-up.



The 28-year-old actress - who also designs her own swimwear range and prides herself on her 'real woman' curves - showed off her gorgeous figure in a blue and white striped Fifties-style bikini and retro sunglasses during a holiday on St Barthelemy with Hollywood fiancé Billy Zane.



"I regularly look to the Tinseltown pin-ups of the 1950s when I'm putting my own look together, like Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, Jayne Mansfield and Elizabeth Taylor," Kelly has revealed.



She and the Titantic actor, who have been engaged since 2006 but are yet to set a date for the wedding, enjoyed an al fresco lunch on one of the island's 14 white sand beaches before taking a cooling dip in the waves.



Blissfully underdeveloped, with only a handful of boutique hotel and private villas, St Barts is a favourite retreat of the rich and famous. And the French-speaking isle's pristine coastline, which even in high season is rarely crowded, seems just the tonic Kelly needs after the sadness of losing her beloved dad last year.



