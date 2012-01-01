Sienna and Rhys spotted luggage in tow escaping wintry London

3 JANUARY 2008

As the UK prepares for a snowy onslaught, two of its residents looked like they couldn't wait to get away. Toting a pair of matching suitcases and struggling against gusty winds, Sienna Miller and her Welsh love Rhys Ifans headed for London's newly refurbished Kings Cross station on Wednesday.



The silver screen stars are known to prefer warmer climes after spending a significant proportion of their five-month romance abroad. Since they began dating last August they have enjoyed holidays in sun-drenched Mexico and Ibiza. But even if they settle for a less exotic location this time they are no doubt keen to enjoy a little more one on one time after being surrounded by friends at the celebration of the actress' 26th birthday last Friday.



Kate Moss, Davinia Taylor, her fashion designer pal Matthew Williamson, Keira Knightley and Rupert Friend all turned up to party the night away at the Notting Hill flat she now shares with Rhys.



It was reported the pair had planned to jet off to Kenya for a luxury beach break with Sienna's sister Savannah, but those plans will no doubt have changed in the wake of the current unrest in the African nation.