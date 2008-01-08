Katherine and Josh lead romantic couple roll call at LA premiere

8 JANUARY 2008

Fresh from their Mexican honeymoon in Los Cabos, Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley looked the picture of newlywed bliss as they arrived at the LA premiere of the actress' latest movie 27 Dresses. In the romantic comedy Katherine – now a fully fledged silver screen star - ironically plays a bridesmaid who thinks she'll never be the bride after attending 27 weddings.



Happily, in real life the Grey's Anatomy beauty's journey to the altar hasn't been quite so circuitous – she's only been to four weddings in her life.



The 29-year-old and her new husband weren't the only couple exuding happiness at the glitzy screening. Bride-to-be Jennifer Love Hewitt and her Scottish actor fiancé Ross McCall also looked on cloud nine as they turned out on the red carpet. The pair, who've been together nearly two years, became engaged last November but have yet to set a wedding date.



Katherine's co-star Ed Burns also attended with his significant other half, model Christy Turlington. The duo, who have been married now for over four years and have two children together, were no doubt relishing the opportunity of a little adult-only time together.