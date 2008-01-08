Keira, pictured at the 2006 Globes ceremony, will miss out on her moment of glory if she scoops the best actress gong on Sunday, after it emerged winners will simply be announced at a press conference. Nominees decided to boycott the ceremony in support of the Writers Guild Of America

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

The major studios have cancelled their traditional extravagant parties where stars like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Mark Wahlberg let their hair down last year

Photo: © Getty Images

The decision not to go ahead with the annual ceremony follows weeks of strikes by writers over DVD royalties

Photo: © Getty Images