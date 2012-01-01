Nicole and husband Keith 'thrilled' to be expecting their first child

8 JANUARY 2008

They kept the happy news to themselves as long as possible for stars of their stature. But with media speculation mounting Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have confirmed they're expecting a baby together.



Ending weeks of speculation, the actress' publicist Wendy Day said: "The couple are thrilled."



Their families were the first to hear the happy news, during a joint celebration of the Kidman and Urban clans over Christmas in Sydney.



The 40-year-old Oscar-winner - who is the mother of two adopted children with her ex Tom Cruise - had fuelled pregnancy reports by announcing a career break to spend more time with loved ones. Her only project on the agenda for 2008 is post-WWII drama The Reader with Ralph Fiennes.