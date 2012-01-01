Actor's gratitude to Cornish firemen who saved parents

8 JANUARY 2008

The family of EastEnders hardman Steve McFadden owe a special debt to Falmouth fire service. Ten years ago firefighters from the Cornish town rescued his parents from their blazing home.



A decade on, the TV star, who plays Phil Mitchell in the award-winning soap, is repaying their bravery by supporting a campaign against cuts to the area's 24-hour fire crew cover.



"I'm not interested in politics. I just came here to say thank you," said the actor as he joined a rally in front of the fire station. "If it wasn't for the firemen of Falmouth being on duty one night ten years ago, my mum and dad would be dead."



Joining Steve on the march were his two little girls, Teona, ten, and three-year-old Molly.