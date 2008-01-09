Dustin and family holiday on celeb-filled Caribbean isle

The 70-year-old actor is currently recharging his batteries on the popular Caribbean island before throwing himself into a busy year ahead
Surrounded by his family, the smiling screen star gets into the spirit of relaxation as he enjoys a therapeutic mudbath
Accompanied by his wife Lisa, Dustin takes a dip in the crystal-clear waters of the island - which has become something of an A list haven this year
Veteran silver screen star Dustin Hoffman this week joined the exclusive ranks of A list names who've made the Caribbean island of St Barts one of this winter's most popular celeb hot-spots.
Like Desperate Housewives star Nicolette Sheridan and her crooner beau Michael Bolton, diva songstress Mariah Carey, and UK-born Kelly Brook and fiancé Billy Zane, the Finding Neverland star has been chilling out with his family during a break on the paradise isle.
After enjoying a relaxing lunch on neighbouring Pinel Island, the family - headed by the Oscar-winner and his attorney wife Lisa Gottsegen - treated themselves to a therapeutic mudbath.
No doubt Dustin is relishing the island's tropical climate after spending time in rainy London lensing Last Chance Harvey, in which he co-stars alongside Emma Thomson. And the family holiday should give the busy actor time to recharge his batteries ready for the year ahead, too. He has an action-packed 2008 lined-up, with three new films in the pipeline.