The actor donned an Aston Villa scarf to attend a screening of his latest film in London this week. "I like the team!" he declared, adding: "The name is just so sweet. It sounds like a lovely spa!"

With the claret and blue scarf wrapped round his neck the actor signs his name on a Charlie Wilson's War floor banner prior to the screening

The star isn't the only famous supporter of Aston Villa, which also counts Prince William and Ozzy Osbourne among its fan base

