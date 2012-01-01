Glamorous Kim lenses beach scenes for upcoming 'Sex' flick

15 JANUARY 2008

Kim Cattrall was back in character as her man-eating alter-ego Samantha Jones this week as she took to a Californian beach to film some sexy scenes for the new big-screen version of Sex And The City.



Swapping Manhattan for Malibu, the feisty blonde donned an outsized hat and was looking as glam as ever as she basked in the sun on a hotel balcony.



And Widnes-born Kim, who celebrates her 52nd birthday later this year, had caused quite a stir earlier on in the day, too. She flaunted an enviable figure that women half her age would be proud of as she frolicked on the golden sands in a fashionable high-waisted black bikini.



Joining the actress on set was Jason Lewis, 36 - who plays Samantha's hunky toy boy Smith. And it seems Jason is enjoying a new romantic liaison in real life, too. He has apparently been enjoying a string of dates with 38-year-old Friends star Jennifer Aniston.



"Mutual friends thought Jen and Jason would make a great couple," reveals a pal. "So they started e-mailing. After their first date, they began seeing each other non-stop."



Sex And The City: The Movie is set to hit UK cinemas in May.