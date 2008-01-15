Big-hearted Johnny donates £1 million to Great Ormond Street

15 JANUARY 2008

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has paid tribute to the London hospital that saved his daughter's life - by donating a massive £1 million out of his own pocket.



Eight-year-old Lily-Rose, his daughter by long-term French girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, is thought to have contracted E.coli poisoning last year during the family's stint living in Surrey while Johnny lensed Sweeney Todd. The bug led to kidney failure and resulted in the youngster spending nine days in Great Ormond Street hospital last March.



"It was the most frightening thing we've ever been through," revealed Johnny, who scooped the best actor gong for his role in the gothic thriller at this year's Golden Globes. "It was hell. But the magic is that she pulled through beautifully."



This isn't the first time the hunky father-of-two has shown his gratitude to the hospital. He invited five lucky doctors and nurses to join him at the glitzy party thrown in conjunction with the London premiere of Sweeney Todd last week. And in November the actor had his Jack Sparrow costume flown over from LA specially, so he could treat the young patients to bedtime stories dressed as his popular Pirates Of The Caribbean character.



Disney, the makers of the Pirates movies, has pledged to donate another £10 million to the hospital, too.



"Great Ormond Street was terrific," added Johnny. "A great hospital."