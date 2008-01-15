Big-hearted Johnny donates £1 million to Great Ormond Street

The actor was filming gothic flick Sweeney Todd in the UK when his daughter Lily-Rose fell ill. She ended up spending nine days at the famous London children's hospital. "It was hell," said Johnny. "But she pulled through beautifully"
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
As well as donating £1 million to the hospital and treating some members of staff to the chance to accompany him to a celeb-packed bash, the star has dressed up as his famous Pirates Of The Caribbean character Jack Sparrow to read stories to children at the hospital
Photo: © Getty Images
15 JANUARY 2008
Hollywood star Johnny Depp has paid tribute to the London hospital that saved his daughter's life - by donating a massive £1 million out of his own pocket.
Eight-year-old Lily-Rose, his daughter by long-term French girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, is thought to have contracted E.coli poisoning last year during the family's stint living in Surrey while Johnny lensed Sweeney Todd. The bug led to kidney failure and resulted in the youngster spending nine days in Great Ormond Street hospital last March.
"It was the most frightening thing we've ever been through," revealed Johnny, who scooped the best actor gong for his role in the gothic thriller at this year's Golden Globes. "It was hell. But the magic is that she pulled through beautifully."
This isn't the first time the hunky father-of-two has shown his gratitude to the hospital. He invited five lucky doctors and nurses to join him at the glitzy party thrown in conjunction with the London premiere of Sweeney Todd last week. And in November the actor had his Jack Sparrow costume flown over from LA specially, so he could treat the young patients to bedtime stories dressed as his popular Pirates Of The Caribbean character.
Disney, the makers of the Pirates movies, has pledged to donate another £10 million to the hospital, too.
"Great Ormond Street was terrific," added Johnny. "A great hospital."