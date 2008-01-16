Stars back on the gala circuit to see hunky George scoop award

With this year's Golden Globes ceremony cancelled due to industrial action, the stars finally had a red carpet event they could attend this week in the National Board Of Review Of Motion Pictures gala. As the awards weren't televised there were no picketing writers, and flashbulbs were popping once more as George Clooney and his gorgeous girlfriend Sarah Larson arrived at New York eatery Cipriani to see the hunky star named best actor for his role in Michael Clayton.



The 46-year-old, who lost out to Daniel Day-Lewis last Sunday at the Globes, is rarely seen without Sarah – a former cocktail waitress - on his arm these days. The duo, who have known each other for years but only became romantically involved last June, were joined at the ceremony by other hot Hollywood couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas – winner of the career achievement gong.



It was a winning night too for Julie Christie. The screen legend's Oscar chances were given a boost as she added to her Golden Globe by scooping another best actress trophy for her portrayal of an Alzheimer's patient in Away From Her.



The evening also feted the talents of two sets of Hollywood siblings. The Coen brothers had double reason to celebrate after taking home the best film and best adapted screenplay titles for their movie No Country For Old Men, while Ben and Casey Affleck scooped best director and best supporting actor awards respectively.



Newcomers Emile Hirsch and Ellen Page won breakthrough performance awards for their roles in Into The Wild and Juno, while Ratatouille was named best animated feature, with The Diving Bell And The Butterfly taking best foreign film.