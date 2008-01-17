Tobey Maguire sets Jennifer up on date with Kevin in Mexico

17 JANUARY 2008

The title of Jennifer Aniston's new film Traveling is particularly appropriate, as recently the Friends actress seems to have been doing just that. The globe-trotting star is currently in Vancouver lensing her new flick after enjoying an exotic break in Mexico - where, it seems, the actress may have found herself a hunky new man.



Brad Pitt's ex-wife stars opposite The Wicker Man actor Aaron Eckhart in Traveling, the tale of a florist who falls for the leader her self-help seminar. And while her on-screen character finds love, Jennifer's friends are doing all they can to ensure it blossoms in real life, too.



Spiderman pal Tobey Maguire reportedly decided to set the 38-year-old up with Entourage actor Kevin Connolly after discovering that they were all vacationing at the same Mexican resort earlier this month. "Tobey knew it was a long shot, but thinks he could have made a love connection!" says a source.



Meanwhile, one of Jennifer's pals has revealed: "Physically, Kevin is not Jen’s type. She usually goes for taller guys. But Jen likes men who can make her laugh, and Kevin kept her in stitches during the trip."



And it seems 33-year-old Kevin already has the all-important stamp of approval from Jennifer's closest friends, Courtney Cox and David Arquette. "They know and love Kevin," the friend says. "They think he could be perfect for Jen."



Gorgeous Jennifer, who has recently been linked to Sex And The City hunk Jason Lewis, has apparently declared she wants to find love in 2008. It seems her professional life is also set to be a priority for the coming year, though. The busy star has no less than six film projects in the pipeline, including a role alongside Drew Barrymore, Ben Affleck and Scarlett Johansson in comedy flick He's Just Not That Into You.