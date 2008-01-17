Family man Michael still a hit with his American followers

17 JANUARY 2008

By his own admission he's "slowed down" recently, becoming something of a family man while encouraging wife Catherine Zeta-Jones to concentrate on her Hollywood career. Michael Douglas is clearly still as popular with his followers as ever, though, as could be seen by the welcome he received when arriving to film an American TV show this week.



The actor was mobbed by crowds of eager fans – including some clutching news articles and black-and-white stills from his old films for him to sign - who had queued for hours just to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood idol.



Dad-of-two Michael's role as a "house husband" is something he's apparently happy to continue while Catherine consolidates her already impressive big screen resume. While he has a clear diary through to December, the actress, who on Tuesday before took on a supporting role at her husband's side when he picked up a lifetime achievement award in New York, is in talks to appear in two films this year.



She's being lined up to play a gangster's moll in crime drama Stompanato, and is also finalising a deal in which she'll take the lead in comedy drama Rachel's Holiday, the tale of a New York-based Irish woman who checks herself into rehab in Ireland.