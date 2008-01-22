The news they are to become parents seems to have added a new depth to the couple's relationship, and the pair - who will welcome their first child in July - only had eyes for each other at a sporting event Down Under
Amidst their fellow spectators Keith and Nicole seemed to be in their own little world, sharing loving glances and whispered conversations
Since the news of her long-awaited pregnancy was revealed earlier this month, screen beauty Nicole Kidman has been seen looking more radiant by the day. And the news also seems to have put extra sparkle into the couple's relationship with the actress and her country music husband Keith Urban looking especially close as they joined spectators at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.
The 40-year-old screen star was glowing with happiness as she shared lingering looks with Keith during a match. And the musician was obviously feeling equally loving, at one point whispering intimately to his beautiful wife.
Nicole, who has two adopted children with former husband Tom Cruise, is expecting her first child with Keith in July. And she's cleared the decks of work throughout the year in order to be able to dedicate herself 100 per cent to motherhood. Previously due to lens post-WWII drama The Reader with Ralph Fiennes in 2008, she has withdrawn from the role - which will now be played by British actress Kate Winslet.