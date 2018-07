Upon his untimely death at just 28, the Oscar-nominated actor seemed to have the world at his feet. He'd wrapped Batman sequel Dark Night, above, and had started work on The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus. "I had such great hope for him," said Mel Gibson who played Heath's dad in The Patriot. "He was just taking off, and to lose his life at such a young age is a tragic loss". Here we take a look at the cinematic legacy the talented Australian star left behind...