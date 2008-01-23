The actor shares a rare stroll in the English countryside with Jo, his wife of 18 years, who continues to live in the UK with the couple's three children while her husband is based in LA

The 48-year-old TV star was no doubt enjoying the break from his relentless filming schedule for House in LA

Sharing time with his theatre administrator wife is a rare treat for Hugh, who for the last three years has worked 12- to 14-hour days, nine months of the year, on the hit US TV series

