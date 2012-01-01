Jude combines business with pleasure on Florida shore

23 JANUARY 2008

Currently topping up his tan in Florida, Jude Law seemed to be enjoying the perfect holiday - lazing on white sands, listening to the radio, reading novels, and sunbathing.



It isn't all work and no play for the Alfie star, though. The actor has also been researching for upcoming film project Repossession Rambo by reading the Eric Garcia sci-fi novel on which the project is based.



In the futuristic movie, which will hit screens in 2009, Jude plays a man who buys an artificial heart on credit - and then goes on the run to avoid it being repossessed. He'll star alongside Love In The Time Of Cholera star Liev Schreiber and Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker.