'Proof Of Life' star steps out with handsome mystery man

23 JANUARY 2008

Since adopting her daughter Daisy True from China two years ago Meg Ryan has kept an incredibly low profile, preferring to focus on her family. Now though the self-imposed seclusion of the golden-haired actress, whose romantic comedies led to her being known as America's sweetheart, seems to be over.



Not only will the star be promoting a slew of films this year, but she appears to be dating again. When 46-year-old Meg stepped out in LA this week she was accompanied by an attentive male friend.



Nothing is known about her mystery companion except that he clearly shares the good looks and toned build of the When Harry Met Sally star's previous flames.



Past loves include ex-husband Dennis Quaid, the father of her 15-year-old son Jack, and her Proof Of Life co-star Russell Crowe.



Busy Meg would have to juggle any new romance with red carpet duties. The Deal, her comedy with William H Macy, premiered at this year's Sundance film festival. And the mother of two will be back on our screens in the autumn starring alongside Annette Benning in The Women, a drama about a wealthy New Yorker whose marriage is in tatters.