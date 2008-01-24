Jack charms snappers and ladies alike at UK premiere

Veteran actor Jack Nicholson could certainly teach the new generation of celebs a thing or two when it comes to dealing with photographers. While attending the London premiere of his new flick The Bucket List this week, the ever-charming star ended up in an embrace with one of the snappers - after winning them all over with high jinks and cheeky jokes on the red carpet.



As the 70-year-old was heading into the cinema for a screening of the comedy one photographer shouted after him: "How's your love life?". This prompted ladies man Jack to playfully get hold of a nearby brunette beauty, swing her round to face the cameras and quip: "It's looking up!".



And only the snappers who were seduced by his charm. Asked for a kiss by a fan the bachelor was more than happy to oblige, but ended up kissing her daughter by mistake.



"He just got hold of my wife and started snogging her," revealed the surprised woman's husband. "Everyone just collapsed laughing." When it was pointed out that Jack had planted a smacker on the daughter rather than her mother, the Hollywood star remained unphased. "He stopped kissing my wife, and then turned his attention to my mother-in-law... He just couldn't have been nicer about it. He was absolutely brilliant," said Jack's new fan.