The double Oscar winner injected a little fun into the proceedings at a meeting of influential leaders in Switzerland
Emma made sure she got everyone's attention by goofing around
The actress feigns exhaustion as she gears up to talk about social issues
25 JANUARY 2008
When Emma Thompson borrowed from John Cleese's Handbook Of Silly Walks to address a high-powered forum about pressing global issues, it worked a treat. The charismatic actress grabbed everyone's attention at the annual meeting of the world's most influential global players in Davos, Switzerland.
Political leaders and other luminaries found themselves creasing up as the Oscar-winning star bounded on stage to talk about poverty and social welfare.
Even more giggling must have erupted in the hall when Emma flopped into a chair, perhaps feigning exhaustion with the weighty topics she had to cover.
In the past few days a dizzying array of the famous and the powerful have passed through the ski resort to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.
Among those attending are former British premier Tony Blair, Naomi Campbell and U2 frontman and anti-poverty activist Bono, who's also used humour to highlight his message.
Arriving first thing in the morning to hear a speech by environmental campaigner Al Gore, the Irish pop star joked: "Don't tell my bandmates I'm up this early."