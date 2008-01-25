'EastEnders' actor Sean unveils new Hollywood comedy in LA

The former soap actor – who attended the LA premiere of his new flick this week - plays hunky King Leonidas in spoof comedy Meet The Spartans
Joining the Essex-born actor and a slew of muscle-bound warriors at the special toga-themed party was his co-star Carmen Electra
A long-running role in children's series Grange Hill and a stint in EastEnders means Sean Maguire is already one of the UK small screen's familiar faces. Now the Essex-born star is set to break onto Hollywood scene with his first major big screen role in comedy spoof Meet The Spartans.
The 31-year-old actor buffed up to play the hunky king of Sparta in the new flick – a role portrayed by fellow Brit Gerard Butler in 300, the action blockbuster it parodies.
Sean – whose profile was raised across the pond last year with a part in classroom comedy series The Class - joined co-star Carmen Electra at the film's toga-party premiere in LA this week. The brunette beauty plays his love interest in the film, which hits UK cinemas on February 29.