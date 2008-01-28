Despite having been born into a life of luxury, Christian Brando was a troubled soul whose life was marked by substance abuse issues and a stint in jail after he was found guilty of slaying his sister's partner
The screen legend's son, pictured with his father, passed away on Saturday after having fallen into a coma. Marlon died four years ago aged 80
The eldest son of late movie legend Marlon Brando, Christian, died in an LA hospital on Saturday. The troubled 49-year-old, who was admitted earlier in the month passed away as a result of complications arising from pneumonia.
"He'd lived so hard. This is just so sad," said Christian's ex-wife Deborah.
Christian, who had a long history of substance abuse, was jailed in 1990 for the manslaughter of his sister Cheyenne's boyfriend. At the trial, actor Marlon famously made a plea to the judge, saying: "I think I perhaps failed him as a father. The tendency is to blame the other parent. But I am certain there were things I could have done differently."
Born to the A Streetcar Named Desire star and his former wife Welsh actress Anna Kashfi, Christian was the eldest of Marlon's 11 children. "This is a sad and difficult time for the family," said a spokesperson.