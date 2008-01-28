The Matrix actress was among those taking in the high speed thrills at the Cartier Polo World Cup On Snow in St Moritz
The three-day event draws some of the world's top polo players and many jet-set names
Polo is a sport usually played during the summer months on a lush green field. The international chukka set and VIP polo fans - including Italian actress Monica Bellucci - were in the exclusive Swiss resort of St Moritz this week, however, for a very unique winter version of the jet-set sport.
The beautiful The Matrix actress - who has just signed up to star in new dark drama 1.30 Train - was among 25,000 spectators checking out the faced-paced action at the Cartier Polo World Cup On Snow.
Part of the sport's 'World Tour', which includes around 30 major tournaments, the event is one of the highlights of the European winter social season. And in the Engadine - the area between the polo field and the VIP marquee - the rich and famous mingle with locals and holidaymakers, all sharing in the unique atmosphere of the prestigious three-day event.