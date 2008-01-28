Brad and Angelina steal the show at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

28 JANUARY 2008

On a night full of headline-making moments it was Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who hogged the spotlight at the Screen Actors Guild Awards this weekend.



As reports they're expecting a new addition to their family circulate in the US, the photogenic duo seemed especially affectionate, sharing a lingering kiss during the ceremony. And the loose-fitting gown chosen by the Tomb Raider actress - who was nominated for her role in A Mighty Heart - did nothing to dispel speculation she might be pregnant.



The pair, already adoptive parents to Maddox, six, Zahara, three, four-year-old Pax Thien and their natural daughter, one-year-old Shiloh, have made no secret of the fact they want another child. And it seems their wish may be granted twice over as reports published Stateside speak of the Angelina expecting twins.



Also causing a stir at the bash was beautiful Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, back in LA after a trip to London to see pal Victoria Beckham perform with the Spice Girls. And the jet-setting star, who showed off her enviable curves on the red carpet in a backless silver gown, revealed she was star struck by Brad and Angelina. "I've never been this close to them," she whispered on the red carpet. "Oh my gosh, she's stunning!"



At the glitzy ceremony, the assembled celeb audience saw Oscar-nominated Julie Christie walk away with the best actress gong for her role in Away From Her, and Daniel Day-Lewis win the best actor award for There Will Be Blood. Also picking up trophies were Sopranos actor James Gandolfini, who scooped a gong for best male actor in a series, and Spanish hunk Javier Bardem - named best supporting actor.