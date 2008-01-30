British actress Nicollette Sheridan was on hand to see her Housewives co-star play a ghost who tries to sabotage her former love's new relationship with a psychic in Over Her Dead Body
Fellow Wisteria Lane resident Felicity Huffman was keen to make sure no-one missed her pal's name on the movie poster
30 JANUARY 2008
They play on-screen pals in Desperate Housewives, and the ladies of Wisteria Lane seem just as close in real life. Two of the leading characters from the series made sure they were on hand to support co-star Eva Longoria at a screening of her new film, Over Her Dead Body.
There were congratulatory hugs on from Nicollette Sherridan, who was accompanied on the red carpet in LA by her singer fiancé Michael Bolton, and an enthusiastic response from Felicity Huffman at seeing her friend's name emblazoned across the venue.
In the comedy, Eva – stunning in a knee-length pink gown – stars as a ghost who tries to sabotage her former love's new relationship with a psychic. "She's really feisty and she fights for her man. I think we have that in common," the petite star said of her character in the flick. "I'd definitely haunt (my husband) Tony."