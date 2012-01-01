Susan presents true life eccentric heiress and butler flick

31 JANUARY 2008

She has never been one to shy away from difficult parts so Susan Sarandon's latest role as an eccentric billionairess in new flick Bernard and Doris must have suited the actress down to the ground.



The film, which also stars Ralph Fiennes, is based on the fascinating true story of tobacco heiress Doris Duke and her relationship with her gay butler, whom she left in control of her estate. She famously left the bulk of her fortune to philosopher Isaac Newton, believing him to still be alive.



Attending the film's New York premiere this week with her 22-year-old actress daughter Eva Amurri, the 61-year-old was looking fabulous in a dramatic, scarlet gown.



"I think everyone's full of contradictions and fears and vulnerabilities," reflects Susan on her character. "But because she lived so large, and had the means to do what she did, her eccentricities became easier to see."