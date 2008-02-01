Katherine treats Romeo and co to full salon treatment

A casually dressed Katherine assembles her furry friends ready for the car ride to the pet parlour
Initially reluctant to get into the car, Romeo and co soon got the hang of things as Katherine loaded them into the back one by one
Always immaculate on the red carpet, Knocked Up star Katherine Heigl is no stranger to good grooming. It seems the Grey's Anatomy star is equally keen to ensure her pets look their best, too, after she was spotted heading to the pet parlour with her four pooches.
The 29-year-old actress - who recently tied the knot with her musician beau Josh Kelley - had dressed in jeans and a vibrant yellow top for the occasion. A decision probably based on previous experience of getting Romeo, Weezer, Stella and Piper into the back of her car.
With the pups initially seeming unwilling to embark on their big trip to the salon, Katherine needed to take a hands-on approach, scooping up each pooch and settling them into the back seat. All her boys finally on board, the actress headed off to ensure they arrived on time for their beauty appointment.