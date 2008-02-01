Oscar chef Wolfgang unveils organic awards night cuisine

Although there are still a few weeks to go before the February 24 Oscars ceremony - a team of top chefs has already decided which delicacies will be served at the exclusive Governor's Ball which follows the ceremony.



The 1,500 guests at the lavish post-Academy Awards gala can look forward to an organic feast prepared by celeb chef Wolfgang Puck. On the menu are sushi, Asian noodles and shellfish, plus what seems like a surprisingly pedestrian choice - macaroni and cheese.



"Who would have thought we are going to serve… macaroni and cheese?" laughed the Austrian chef. It isn't just any old recipe, however. "We refine it with a little black truffles," Wolfgand explains. "It's going to be delicious."



The culinary team will also be offering a beef, Chinese broccoli and shiitake combo with peppercorn sauce, plus Shanghai-style lobster with steamed jasmine rice and coconut curry sauce. And to ensure everyone gets their hands on a trophy on the big night there will be plenty of gold-frosted chocolate statuettes around, too.



Concerned that the current writers' strike could lead to the bash not going ahead as usual, organisers have also arranged a back-up plan - a scaled down ceremony featuring film clips and Oscar history.