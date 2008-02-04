Brad and Angelina spark further baby speculation at film festival

At the star-studded Santa Barbara Film Festival this weekend all eyes were on Angelina Jolie and her partner Brad Pitt. The photogenic couple, already adoptive parents to six-year-old Maddox, Zahara, three, Pax Thien, four, and their natural daughter, one-year-old Shiloh, are currently at the centre of pregnancy reports circulating in the US. And beautiful Angelina certainly did nothing to dispel the speculation with her choice of outfit for the bash.



The actress, who was honoured with a performance of the year gong for her portrayal of the wife of a murdered journalist in A Mighty Heart, strolled the red carpet in a loose-fitting printed gown covered by a tummy-concealing black smock top as she held hands with her hunky beau.



The pair have made no secret of the fact they want another child. And two bundles of joy may be on the cards if reports circulating in the States are anything to go by. It's believed they may be expecting twins.



On hand at the bash to present 32-year-old Angelina with her award was veteran Hollywood actor Clint Eastwood. And as the starlet accepted her honour she had nothing but praise for the 77-year-old, who directed her new vehicle The Changeling. "I think he's just a genuinely great guy," she said.