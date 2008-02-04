'Juno' sensation Ellen joins Ricky at Beverly Hills awards do

With the Oscars less than three weeks away, there was a chance for best actress nominee Ellen Page to polish her red carpet technique as she mingled with established stars at the Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.



And if appearances are anything to go by, the 20-year-old Juno star - elegant in a green satin gown - will have no problems holding her own at the Hollywood event of the year. Ellen, who hails from Nova Scotia in Canada - had the poise of a pro as she joined British comedy star Ricky Gervais and US actors Casey Affleck and Ashton Kutcher at the bash.



Taking home the top prize at the annual ceremony, which fetes production in TV, film and new media, were Coen brothers Joel and Ethan - named producers of the year for No Country For Old Men.



The Western thriller is shaping up to be a frontrunner for success at the glitzy ceremony, after it won the Directors Guild Of America top prize and its cast took best ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.