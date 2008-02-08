Angelina dons armour to take up cause of war-stricken Iraqis

Wearing a helmet and a flak jacket, Angelina jetted in to call for help to be given to the four million refugees displaced in the unstable situation
The actress, who's visited troubled regions all over the world in her role as a UN Goodwill Ambassador was very much at ease as she met up with US soldiers over lunch in the Middle Eastern country
Leading lady Angelina Jolie made a heartfelt plea for the people and children of Iraq on a surprise visit to Baghdad this week. Wearing a helmet and flak jacket, the 32-year-old star, who's thought to be expecting again, swept into the city in her role as a UN Goodwill Ambassador.
Leaving partner Brad Pitt at home caring for their four children, the A Mighty Heart star met top American commanders and Iraqi officials to demand help for the four million refugees left homeless by the violence.
"There's lots of goodwill and lots of discussion, but there seems to be just a lot of talk at the moment," said the screen beauty of her mission. "It's in our best interest to address a humanitarian crisis on this scale because displacement can lead to a lot of instability."
Angelina also brightened the day for US soldiers stationed in the Middle Eastern country by dropping into their mess hall for lunch. And there were no Hollywood airs and graces for the beautiful screen star as she grabbed a red plastic dinner tray and chatted easily with the guys on the base.