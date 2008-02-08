Heath's family to hold private wake on his favourite beach

The late actor's parents Kim and Sally Ledger and his sister Kate are to celebrate their son's life at a restaurant overlooking the shoreline he loved so much
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Located on Australia's west coast, the picturesque resort was a favourite destination for the Brokeback Mountain star. "(He) loved nothing more (than) slipping on a pair of boardies and his (flip-flops) and heading to Cottesloe Beach," revealed a childhood pal
8 FEBRUARY 2008
Heath Ledger's family plan to bid farewell to the late actor at a spot he cherished, according to reports in Australia. The Brokeback Mountain actor's parents Kim and Sally Ledger will apparently hold a private farewell on Saturday in a waterfront restaurant at Cottesloe Beach, a resort close to Heath's native Perth.
While the actor was based in New York, where he died from an accidental overdose of prescription medication last month, he relished trips back to Oz, and the seaside community in particular.
"(He) loved nothing more (than) slipping on a pair of boardies and his (flip-flops) and heading to Cottesloe Beach," a childhood friend told The Australian Times.
Among those expected to attend the memorial are the actor's close friend Jake Gylenhaal and Heath's former fiancée Michelle Williams. Michelle arrived in Perth this week with the couple's two-year-old daughter Matilda.