12 FEBRUARY 2008
Whether or not Marcia Cross' twin daughters Eden and Savannah follow in their famous mum's footsteps by becoming Hollywood stars, the one-year-olds are already getting to grips with that essential celebrity accessory - a pair of shades.
As Marcia beamed with pride Eden posed with the poise of a pro in a pair of tiny blue-rimmed sunglasses identical to her mum's. Savannah had her own ideas about how to wear hers, though, putting them into her mouth instead of perching them on her nose.
The intimate family scenes unfolded as the auburn-haired Desperate Housewivesactress took advantage of a break in her busy filming schedule to enjoy a leisurely Sunday afternoon in the park with the youngsters during a particularly glorious day in Santa Monica.