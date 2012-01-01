Tinseltown royals Tom and Katie meet Prince Andrew in LA

12 FEBRUARY 2008

Hollywood royalty met the real thing at the weekend when Prince Andrew bumped into Tom Cruise and his beautiful wife Katie Holmes at a glitzy bash in LA.



The 47-year-old Prince, currently in the US on a ten-day official trip to encourage international trade and investment, was beaming as he shook Katie's hand during the star-studded bash - thrown to inaugurate a new art museum.



The Tinseltown power couple weren't the only silver screen stars the Queen's son mingled with at the event. Also among the guests were Rain Man actor Dustin Hoffman, Zoolander star Owen Wilson and Miami Vice legend Don Johnson.