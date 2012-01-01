After admitting he had a "good old look around" while on-stage last year to present a sound award - just in case he never got to be there again - James, seen here with his Atonement co-star Keira, will return to the Kodak Theatre next weekend to present another trophy Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

James among stars taking on presenting duties at Oscars

15 FEBRUARY 2008

At last year's ceremony he shared the stage with Jessica Biel to present an Oscar for achievement in sound mixing. And James McAvoy, the charismatic lead in the drama Atonement, will be back on the Kodak Theatre podium next weekend to hand out another trophy.



Not only is the Scottish actor among a heavyweight list of presenters at the gala, including Cate Blanchett, Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman, but WWII drama which brought him a BAFTA nod is also up for seven Academy Awards.



And having missed out on an Oscar nod for his portrayal of the love-crossed lead in the flick, James was predictably self-deprecating about his involvement in the ceremony. "I'm presenting one - that's scary enough!" he quipped, adding: I hate the getting dressed up thing. I don't like being flashy. I drive a Nissan Micra!".



After last year's ceremony he confessed to having had "a good old look around" while on stage, in case "I never got to come back". Having been invited back in a presenting role, and with his movie in the running for the best film trophy, he clearly needn't have worried about his presence at the Kodak Theatre being a one-off event.